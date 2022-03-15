Mar 15, 2022 / 06:35PM GMT
Steven James Valiquette - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
The next session here with Owens & Minor. My name is Steven Valiquette, by the way. I'm the health care services analyst here at Barclays. Owens & Minor is a company that I've covered off and on through a lot of the last 10, 15 years-or-so.
It's funny. We've done a lot of fireside chat so far today. This is more of a straight company presentation. We have spent the last minute trying to find the clicker for the slides. So now that we have that located, let me do a quick intro for the management team. So yes, with us from the company, we have Ed Pesicka, the company's CEO; and also Andy Long, the CFO, is here as well. But I'm going to turn it over to, Ed, to go through the slide presentation. Ed?
Edward A. Pesicka - Owens & Minor, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Steve. Any luck, we'll have the slides pulled up here in a moment. Well, I'll start as they're pulling it up. So what I plan to do today is talk a little bit about Owens & Minor. And the
Owens & Minor Inc at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
