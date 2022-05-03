Q1 2022 Owens & Minor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Alex Jost - Owens & Minor, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Hello, and welcome to the Owens & Minor First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Our comments on the call will be focused on the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 as well as our full year outlook for 2022, both are included in today's press release. The press release along with the supplemental slides are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Please note that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied here