Q3 2022 Owens & Minor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Owens & Minor Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, to Alex Jost, Director, Investor Relations.



Alex Jost - Owens & Minor, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Owens & Minor Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Our comments on the call will be focused on the financial results for the third quarter of 2022 as well as our outlook for 2022, both of which are included in today's press release. The press release along with the supplemental slides are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Please note that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied here today. Please refer to our SEC filings for a full