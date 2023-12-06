Owens & Minor Inc Investor Day Transcript

Dec 06, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Jonathan A. Leon - Owens & Minor, Inc. - Senior VP & Corporate Treasurer



Well, good morning, everyone. My name is Jon Leon, I'm the Corporate Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations for Owens & Minor. It's my pleasure to welcome those of you here in the room with us in Boston as well as those of you joining us via webcast to the Owens & Minor 2023 Investor Day.



Before we open our presentation, I want to remind everyone of our safe harbor and forward-looking statement language. During the day, we will be making forward-looking statements. Owens & Minor give no assurance that any forward-looking statements will, in fact, transpire, we caution investors not to place undue reliance on them. Please see our SEC filings on Forms 10-Q and 10-K for a description of risks and uncertainties.



Also of note, our presentation today does contain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. You can find reconciliations of our non-GAAP to GAAP figures as well as modeling assumptions in the back list present presentation that's been posted to our IR website