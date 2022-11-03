Q3 2022 Orion Office Reit Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Paul C. Hughes - Orion Office REIT Inc. - General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Yesterday, Orion released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted its earnings supplement to its website. These documents are available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.onlreit.com.



Forward-looking statements made during today's call such as the company's guidance estimates for calendar year 2022 are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our earnings release as well as in our