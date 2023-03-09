Q4 2022 Orion Office Reit Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Paul Hughes, General Counsel for Orion.



Paul C. Hughes - Orion Office REIT Inc. - General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Yesterday, Orion released its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, filed its Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted its earnings supplement to its website. These documents are available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.onlreit.com.



Forward-looking statements made during today's call such as the company's guidance for calendar year 2023, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our earnings release as well as in