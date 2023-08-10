Q2 2023 Orion Office Reit Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Orion Office REIT's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Paul Hughes, General Counsel for Orion. Thank you. Mr. Hughes, you may begin.



Paul C. Hughes - Orion Office REIT Inc. - General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Yesterday, Orion released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted its earnings supplement to its website. These documents are available in the Investors section of the company's website at onlreit.com.



I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are not strictly historical information and constitute forward-looking statements. These statements, which include the company's guidance estimates for calendar year 2023 are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially