Q3 2021 On Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Florian Maag - On Holding AG - Head of IR & Corporate Finance



Good afternoon, good morning and thank you for joining On's 2021 inaugural conference call and webcast for our third-quarter 2021 results. With me today on the call are Executive Co-Chairman and Co-Founder, Caspar Coppetti; CFO and Co-CEO, Martin Hoffmann; and Co-CEO Marc Mauer. For the first part, Caspar and Martin will read through the prepared statement. Afterwards we are looking forward to opening the call for a Q&A session.



Before we begin I would like to remind everyone that the remarks during today's call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect our