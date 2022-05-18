Q1 2022 On Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Florian Maag - On Holding AG - Head of IR & Corporate Finance



Good afternoon, good morning, and thank you for joining On's 2022 Q1 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. With me today on the call are Executive Co-Chairman and Co-Founder Caspar Coppetti; CFO and Co-CEO, Martin Hoffmann; and Co-CEO, Marc Maurer. For the first part, Caspar and Martin will lead through the prepared statements. Afterwards, we are looking forward to opening the call for a Q&A session.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the remarks during today's call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs only, and such statements are subject to