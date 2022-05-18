May 18, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the On Holding AG Q1 2022 results. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Florian Maag, Head of IR. Please go ahead.
Florian Maag - On Holding AG - Head of IR & Corporate Finance
Good afternoon, good morning, and thank you for joining On's 2022 Q1 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. With me today on the call are Executive Co-Chairman and Co-Founder Caspar Coppetti; CFO and Co-CEO, Martin Hoffmann; and Co-CEO, Marc Maurer. For the first part, Caspar and Martin will lead through the prepared statements. Afterwards, we are looking forward to opening the call for a Q&A session.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the remarks during today's call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs only, and such statements are subject to
Q1 2022 On Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript
