On Holding AG Investor Day Transcript

Oct 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Olivier Bernhard - On Holding AG - Co-Founder & Executive Director



So, officially, welcome to the On Labs. Please welcome my bodyguard -- so nothing can ever happen today, whatever I say. No, but welcome to the First Investor Day here at our home base, and it's very powerful to have actually all you people, you're smart people, maybe super smart people. I talked to some of you. It's highly interesting to get all your insights. And it's also the very corner of the world, where our dream originally started here in Zurich. Small years later, the 2 of you will join.



And then Caspar and David and myself started this company, this journey, this unbelievable journey more than a decade ago, we were driven by a shared vision, a strong shared vision we had, but also unlevering belief in the power of movement. And I think it's still the statement we all probably a further our mission, ignite the human spirit through movement. And as an athlete for me, it was always about performance and innovation. And as a person, who loves and respect nature and outdoor. It's also about sustainability at the same time.