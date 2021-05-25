May 25, 2021 / 11:25PM GMT

Drew Elizabeth Glaeser - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining us. My name is Drew Glaeser, and I'm on Sterling Auty's software technology team here at JPMorgan. Here with me today is Sharat Sharan, who is the Founder and CEO of ON24.



Sharat, thank you for joining us today at your first ever JPMorgan tech conference.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research AnalystON24 has been a public company for nearly 4 months now, what new things have you learned about your business over that time period?- ON24, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & DirectorDrew, delighted to join. I believe the last 4 months have only validated what we knew with respect to the shift to digital-first engagement and the need for a cloud-based platform solution that is purpose-built for sales and marketing. We are very excited about the customer momentum we are seeing, both for new customer