Q4 2021 ON24 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Hello, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to ON24's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, Co-Founder and CEO of ON24 and Steve Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2022. These forward-looking statements are subject to