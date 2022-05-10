Q1 2022 ON24 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome. Please note that the live and interactive webcast of today's call may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.investors.on24.com. Upon completion of the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note that this call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Lauren Sloane, Investor Relations for ON24. Please go ahead.



Lauren Sloane - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - Director



Thank you. Hello, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to ON24's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, Co-Founder and CEO of ON24; and Steve Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year of 2022. These forward