Q1 2023 ON24 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023

Thank you. Hello, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to ON24's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, Co-Founder and CEO of ON24 and Steve Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including the execution of our capital return program and guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal