Jun 06, 2023 / 01:40PM GMT

Rob Oliver - Robert W Baird & Co Inc - Analyst



(audio in progress)



For joining us for day one of Baird's Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference. My name is Rob Oliver. I follow the software and SaaS sector here at Baird. It's my pleasure to have the management team of ON24 here, Sharat Sharan on my right here, who's going to make some introductory comments in some slides. Steve Vattuone who's is the Chief --. Sharat, by the way, Founder, CEO. Sorry. and I Steve is the CFO here on my left.



We're going to try to make this session also interactive and there should be instructions for questions -- for you to ask and I can try to get to as many as possible -- here in this mini-iPod. And with that Sharat, thanks. Appreciate you come across country to share the ON24 story for us. And I know you wanted to make a few introductory comments on these slide. So why don't you kick that off?



Sharat Sharan - ON24, Inc. - co-Founder, President, and CEO



Excellent. Good morning, everyone. With me, as Rob said, is Steve Vattuone, who's the CFO.