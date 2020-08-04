Q2 2020 Onto Innovation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, Todd, and good afternoon, everyone. Onto Innovation issued its 2020 second quarter financial results this afternoon shortly after the market closed. If you have not received a copy of the release, please refer to the company's website at www.ontoinnovation.com, where a copy of the release is posted. Joining us on the call today are Michael Plisinski, Chief Executive Officer; and Steven Roth, Chief Financial Officer.



As is always the case, I need to remind you of the safe harbor regulations. Any matters today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the company's future plans, products,