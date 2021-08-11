Aug 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

William John Plovanic - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst



Good morning. Welcome to the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference 2021. My name is Bill Plovanic. I'm one of the senior medical device analysts here at Canaccord. With us up next, we have Penumbra, and we have the President, CEO and Chairman, Adam Elsesser.



The format for today is going to be a fireside chat, and I'll remind everybody that we do have a web link that you can ask questions. You can also e-mail them to me as well at [email protected]. With that, I'm going to kick this off today. Adam, thank you for joining us.



Adam Elsesser - Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



My pleasure. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - AnalystAnd then just for -- I'd be surprised if people didn't know who Penumbra is, but actually, I have gotten some inquiries over the past week. So -- not very familiar with the company. Just give a