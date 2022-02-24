Penumbra Inc at Citi Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 06:15PM GMT

Joanne Karen Wuensch - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



Well, welcome, everybody. Long day. Hello. I'm Joanne Wuensch. I'm the medical technology analyst here at Citi. And thank you for joining this session. We have the management team of Penumbra, including the CEO, Adam Elsesser. Wow, long couple of days. So how are you?



Adam Elsesser - Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



I'm great and glad to be here. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MDExcellent. So I want to talk a little bit about the big picture of where you see Penumbra and where you see it going. You've become a little bit more specific in outlying the various categories that you're looking to drive revenue growth in or with. So just level set us.- Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEOYes. So thank you sort of for asking it that way. We -- when we started the number all