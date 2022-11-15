Nov 15, 2022 / 09:10AM GMT
Michael Anthony Sarcone - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Good morning, and welcome to day 1 of the Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference. My name is Michael Sarcone. I'm an analyst on the U.S. Medical Supplies and Devices team. And with us today, we're happy to have Penumbra, and we have Adam Elsesser, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. So Adam, thanks for joining us today.
Adam Elsesser - Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
My pleasure.
Questions and Answers:Michael Anthony Sarcone - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Great. So just to kick it off. It's a really exciting time for Penumbra. You've talked about 2023 as being one of the most exciting years in the company's history. I was hoping you could just take some time and kick off why that is and just give us an overview.
Adam Elsesser - Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Yes. No, thank you. Again, thank you for having us. 2023 is