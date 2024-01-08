Penumbra Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 08, 2024 / 04:15PM GMT
Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Good morning, everyone. I'm Robbie Marcus, the Medtech analyst at JPMorgan. Thanks, everyone, for joining the 2024 JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. Very happy to have our next presenter Adam Elsesser, the CEO will be speaking for Penumbra. Adam?
Adam Elsesser - Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Good morning. It's great to be here at this year's 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. And of course, I want to thank Robbie for inviting us and your coverage of Penumbra. That's our safe harbor statement.
Penumbra is a healthcare company focusing on interventional products that treat a variety of medical conditions throughout the body. We're best known for our thrombectomy business. We're moving blood clots from head to toe. We started the company in 2004 and currently have approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. We're headquartered in Alameda, right across the bay from here and we manufacture all of our products in California.
Our revenue
