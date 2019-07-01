Performance Food Group Co M&A Call Transcript

Jul 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Michael D. Neese - Performance Food Group Company - VP of IR



Thanks, Brandy, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our conference call. We appreciate you joining us today on such short notice. We are very excited to announce PFG's agreement to acquire Reinhart Foodservice. With today's announcement, PFG will become one of the largest distributors in the United States with approximately $30 billion in net sales. Our transaction press release and presentation can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of our website at pfgc.com.



Joining me today are George Holm, our Chairman and CEO; and Jim Hope, our CFO. George will discuss the strategic rationale of the transaction, provide a brief overview of Reinhart and how the transaction enhances PFG presence and overall scale in key