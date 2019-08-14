Q4 2019 Performance Food Group Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the PFG Fiscal Year Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is scheduled to last about 1 hour, including remarks by PFG's management and the question-and-answer session.



I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Neese, Vice President, Investor Relations for PFG. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael D. Neese - Performance Food Group Company - VP of IR



Thank you, Maria, and good morning, everyone. We're here this morning with George Holm, Performance Food Group's CEO; and Jim Hope, PFG's CFO. We issued a press release regarding our 2019 fiscal fourth quarter and full year results this morning. The results discussed in this call will include GAAP and non-GAAP results adjusted for certain items. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found at the back of the earnings release. You can find our earnings release in the Investor Relations section of our website at pfgc.com.



Our remarks in the earnings release contain forward-looking statements and projections of future