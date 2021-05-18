May 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the PFG Conference Call to discuss its acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Marshall, Vice President, Investor Relations for PFG. Please go ahead, sir.
Bill Marshall - Performance Food Group Company - VP of IR
Thank you, Laurie, and good morning. We appreciate your participation today on such short notice.
We're here this morning with George Holm, PFG's CEO; and Jim Hope, PFG's CFO, to discuss the proposed transaction to acquire Core-Mark. This morning, we issued a press release regarding a proposed transaction. Both the release and presentation materials that accompany this call can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at pfgc.com.
This morning, George will begin by discussing details of the agreement, including the strategic rationale and merits of the proposed deal. Jim will then follow with some of the financial details. We will then be happy to take your questions following the prepared remarks.
Our
Performance Food Group Co to Acquire Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - M&A Call Transcript
May 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...