Good day, and welcome to the PFG Conference Call to discuss its acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Marshall, Vice President, Investor Relations for PFG. Please go ahead, sir.



Bill Marshall - Performance Food Group Company - VP of IR



Thank you, Laurie, and good morning. We appreciate your participation today on such short notice.



We're here this morning with George Holm, PFG's CEO; and Jim Hope, PFG's CFO, to discuss the proposed transaction to acquire Core-Mark. This morning, we issued a press release regarding a proposed transaction. Both the release and presentation materials that accompany this call can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at pfgc.com.



This morning, George will begin by discussing details of the agreement, including the strategic rationale and merits of the proposed deal. Jim will then follow with some of the financial details. We will then be happy to take your questions following the prepared remarks.



