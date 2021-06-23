Jun 23, 2021 / 02:20PM GMT

Alex Slagle - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. - Analyst



Good morning. I'm Alex Slagle from Jefferies. I'd like to thank the Performance Food Group team for joining us today. We have CEO, George Holm; CFO, Jim Hope; and Vice President of IR, Bill Marshall. I will first hand it over to Bill for a quick disclosure on forward-looking statements, and then we can sit down for the fireside chat.



Bill Marshall - Performance Food Group Company - VP of IR



Thanks, Alex. Good morning, everyone. Just before we get started with the fireside chat, a few reminders. Our discussion today may include forward-looking statements and projections of future results. Please review the cautionary forward-looking statements section in our SEC filings for various factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements and projections. With that, I will turn it back over to Alex.



Alex Slagle - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. - Analyst



Great, thanks. So to start off, George, I think it would be helpful if