Dec 02, 2021 / 02:45PM GMT

Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good morning and thank you for joining us. My name is Jeff Bernstein, and I'm the restaurant and foodservice distribution analyst at Barclays. I'm thrilled to introduce our next presenting company, Performance Food Group. With us this morning mostly from Richmond, Virginia, we have George Holm, Chairman, President and CEO; and Bill Marshall, VP of Investor Relations. And in the sunnier Austin, Texas, we have Jim Hope, EVP and CFO.



By way of background for those not familiar, Performance Food Group is a leader in U.S. foodservice distribution, supplying over 300,000 locations from 150-plus distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada. There are 3 large publicly traded U.S. foodservice distributors and then thousands of small to midsize, which leads to tremendous market share opportunity for someone like Performance Food Group.



We wanted to thank you, George, Jim and Bill for joining us. And before we actually dive any deeper, I will turn it over to Bill for a quick legal