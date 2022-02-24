Feb 24, 2022 / 05:40PM GMT
Editor
(video playing)
Operator
Thank you for joining our presentation this afternoon. In a moment, you will hear from George Holm, PFG's CEO; and Jim Hope, PFG's CFO. Our remarks during this presentation contain forward-looking statements and projections of future results. Please review the cautionary forward-looking statements section in our SEC filings for various factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements and projections. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to George.
George Holm - Performance Food Group Company - Chairman & CEO
Thank you for joining us today. If you look at the last 12 months, it's been quite a 12 months since we last presented here. Unfortunately, we're here virtually again and not in person. But we feel, as a company, we've made tremendous progress in the last 12 months. And we've been anxious to get in front of you and let you know what we've been doing.
We have many exciting things going on. But if I really look at what the big ones are
Performance Food Group Co at Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 05:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...