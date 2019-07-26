Jul 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Provident Financial Services Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Kuntz, Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.



John F. Kuntz - Provident Financial Services, Inc. - Senior EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The presenters for our second quarter earnings call are Chris Martin, Chairman, President and CEO; and Tom Lyons, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before beginning the review of our financial results, we ask that you please take note of our standard caution as to any forward-looking statements made during the course of today's call.



Our full disclaimer can be found in this morning's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations Page on our website, provident.bank.



Now I'm pleased to introduce Chris Martin, who will offer his thoughts