Jan 31, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Provident Financial Services, Inc. fourth quarter conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note the event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Len Gleason, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.



Leonard G. Gleason - Provident Financial Services, Inc. - Senior VP & IR Officer, and General Counsel of The Provident Bank



Thank you, Nick. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter earnings call. Today's presenters are Chris Martin, Chairman, President and CEO; and Tom Lyons, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before beginning their review of our financial results, we ask that you please take note of our standard caution as to any forward-looking statements that may be made during the course of today's call. Our full disclaimer is contained in this morning's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations page on our website, provident.bank.



Now I'm pleased to introduce Chris