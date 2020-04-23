Apr 23, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, my name is Sia, and I will be the conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Provident Financial Services, Inc. Annual Stockholders Meeting.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Chris Martin. Please go ahead, sir.



Christopher P. Martin - Provident Financial Services, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Chris Martin, Chairman of the Board of Provident Financial Services. On behalf of your Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome you to our 18th Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which for the first time, is being held virtually via the Internet. We appreciate everyone who has joined us virtually this morning.



Before beginning the business portion of today's meeting, allow me to introduce the other members of your Board of Directors who are participating remotely in today's meeting: Robert Adamo, Thomas Berry, Laura Brooks, James Dunigan, Frank Fekete, Ursuline Foley, Terence Gallagher, Matthew