Sep 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Bailey. Good morning, and welcome.



Earlier today, we issued a joint press release announcing the merger of Provident Financial Services and Lakeland Bancorp. In addition, we filed an investor presentation deck on Form 8-K describing the transaction, which we will refer to throughout this morning's discussion. Lakeland also filed its own Form 8-K.



Today's presenters are Provident's President and CEO, Tony Labozzetta, its Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Lyons; and Lakeland's President and CEO, Tom Shara. Also participating on the call is Provident's Executive Chairman,