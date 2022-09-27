Sep 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to today's Provident Financial and Lakeland Bancorp merger announcement. My name is Bailey, and I'll be your moderator for today's call.
(Operator Instructions) I'd now like to pass the conference over to Ben MacDougall, Deputy General Counsel of Provident Financial Services. Please go ahead when you're ready.
Bennett MacDougall - Provident Financial Services, Inc. - Senior VP & Deputy General Counsel
Thank you, Bailey. Good morning, and welcome.
Earlier today, we issued a joint press release announcing the merger of Provident Financial Services and Lakeland Bancorp. In addition, we filed an investor presentation deck on Form 8-K describing the transaction, which we will refer to throughout this morning's discussion. Lakeland also filed its own Form 8-K.
Today's presenters are Provident's President and CEO, Tony Labozzetta, its Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Lyons; and Lakeland's President and CEO, Tom Shara. Also participating on the call is Provident's Executive Chairman,
Sep 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
