Stanford Lee Kurland - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Chris. Let's begin with Slide 3. PennyMac Financial's first quarter financial results reflect significant interest rate volatility during the quarter that resulted in lower mortgage rates and improving production trends in addition to an adverse impact on the value of our mortgage servicing rights, which were largely offset by the effectiveness of our hedging strategies. For the quarter, PennyMac Financial earned net income of $46.1 million or diluted