Aug 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Christopher Oltmann - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the second quarter earnings discussion for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The slides that accompany this discussion are available from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's website at www.pennymac-reit.com.



Before we begin, please take a few moments to read the disclaimer on Slide 2 of the presentation. Thank you.



Now I'd like to turn the discussion over to Stan Kurland, PMT's Executive Chairman.



Stanford Lee Kurland - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Chris. Let's begin with Slide 3. PMT reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $38 million or $0.50 per share compared to $47.3 million or $0.68 per share in the prior quarter.



The annualized return on average common equity was 10%. Book value per common share increased to $20.79 at quarter-end from $20.72 at March 31. And PMT paid a dividend of $0.47 per share for