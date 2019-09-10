Sep 10, 2019 / 07:30PM GMT

Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. Very pleased to have David Spector and Andy Chang, CEO and CFO of both PFSI and PMT. They're going to be doing presentations back to back, leading off with PFSI. So for each one, I think David's got some prepared comments, and then we will open it up for Q&A.



So with that, I'll hand it off to David.



David A. Spector - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



First time we've done a doubleheader here, so we're just trying to figure out the logistics. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us here today and for your interest in PennyMac Financial Services. I want to spend some time reviewing the company and talking about our success over the years, the drivers of that success and the unique and highly scalable technology-driven platform that we have built.



Let's start with Slide 3. PennyMac Financial is in its 12th year of operations. We are a leader in the U.S.