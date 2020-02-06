Feb 06, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Isaac Garden - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon. And welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Discussion for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. The slides that accompany this discussion are available on PennyMac Financial's website at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.



Before we begin, please take a few moments to read the disclaimer on Slide 2 of the presentation. Thank you.



Now I'd like to begin by introducing Stan Kurland, PennyMac Financial's Chairman.



Stanford Lee Kurland - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Isaac. As I transition in my personal role at PennyMac Financial, I would like to take a moment to reflect on the past 12 years. I'm incredibly proud of the organization we have built and the success we have achieved. And I believe our dedicated employees and the depth of our management team are unmatched in the industry.



PennyMac Financial has unique capabilities, including its synergistic partnership with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, the REIT that we manage, as well