Good afternoon and welcome to the first quarter 2020 earnings discussion for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.



Thank you, Isaac. PennyMac Financial reported record earnings in the first quarter, driven by continued strong production results, combined with substantial gains on our interest rate hedge investments, which more than offset fair value losses on mortgage servicing rights. Net income was $306.2 million or diluted earnings per share of $3.73. Book value per share increased to $29.85, up from $26.26 at the end of