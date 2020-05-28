May 28, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

David A. Spector - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. My name is David Spector, and I'm the President and Chief Executive Officer of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. At this time, I would like to call the meeting to order. I will chair today's Annual Meeting of Stockholders for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. and Derek Stark, our Chief Legal Officer, will act as Secretary.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Stark.



Derek W. Stark - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - Senior MD, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary



Thank you, David. Our transfer agent has provided an affidavit confirming that the notice of this meeting, proxy statement, proxy card, return envelope and annual report were mailed on April 3, 2020, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2020. A copy of this affidavit and copy to the material mailed will be placed with the records of this meeting. In addition, on April 28, 2020, we filed supplemental proxy materials informing our stockholders that