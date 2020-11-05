Nov 05, 2020 / NTS GMT
Isaac Garden - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - VP of IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Discussion for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. The slides that accompany this discussion are available on PennyMac Financial's website at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.
Before we begin, let me remind you that our discussion contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks identified on Slide 2 that could cause our actual results to differ materially as well as certain non-GAAP measures. Thank you.
Now I'd like to begin by introducing David Spector, PennyMac Financial's President and Chief Executive Officer, who will review the company's third quarter 2020 results.
David A. Spector - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Isaac. PennyMac Financial reported an increase in earnings from a record second quarter driven by higher income in both production and servicing. Net income was $535.2 million or diluted earnings per share of $7.03. During the quarter, we issued $500 million of 5
