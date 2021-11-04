Nov 04, 2021 / NTS GMT

Isaac Garden - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Discussion for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. The slides that accompany this discussion are available on PennyMac Financial's website at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.



Before we begin, let me remind you that our discussion contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks identified on Slide 2 that could cause our actual results to differ materially as well as non-GAAP measures that have been reconciled to their GAAP equivalent in our earnings presentation. Thank you.



Now I'd like to begin by introducing David Spector, PennyMac Financial's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who will review the company's third quarter 2021 results.



David A. Spector - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - CEO & Chairman



Thank you, Isaac.



PennyMac Financial again delivered outstanding financial performance in the third quarter, reflecting higher income from production against a normalizing origination market and strong