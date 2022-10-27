Oct 27, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon and welcome to the third quarter earnings discussion for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.



David A. Spector - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - CEO & Chairman



Thank you, Isaac.



In the third quarter, PennyMac Financial once again delivered strong financial performance with net income of $135 million or $2.46 in earnings per share. Meaningful income contributions