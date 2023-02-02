Feb 02, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Before we begin, let me remind you that our discussion contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks identified on Slide 2 that could cause our actual results to differ materially as well as non-GAAP measures that have been reconciled to their GAAP equivalent in our earnings presentation. Now I'd like to begin by introducing David Spector, PennyMac Financial's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who will review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.



David A. Spector - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - CEO & Chairman



Thank you, Isaac. In the fourth quarter, PennyMac Financial delivered net income of $38 million or $0.71 in earnings per share. These results include a nonrecurring tax rate change, which negatively impacted earnings per share by $0.22. Dan Perotti, PFSI's Senior Managing