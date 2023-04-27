Q1 2023 PennyMac Financial Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

David A. Spector - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - CEO & Chairman



In one of the most challenging mortgage origination markets in recent history, PennyMac Financial delivered solid net income and continues to distinguish itself as a best-in-class mortgage company. Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 4%, with net income of $30 million or $0