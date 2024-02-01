Q4 2023 PennyMac Financial Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

David Spector, PennyMac Financial's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Perotti, PennyMac Financial's Chief Financial Officer.



David Spector - PennyMac Financial Services Inc - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for participating in our fourth quarter earnings call. PFSI reported a net loss