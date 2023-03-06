Mar 06, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Nicholas Jones - JMP Securities - Analyst



We'll kick this off just for investors who are new to the story maybe don't know what PropertyGuru is, what they do, where they operate. Can you give a quick overview just of kind of your key geographies and how you're attacking the market?



Hari Krishnan - PropertyGuru Group Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Sure. Thanks. So PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's largest property technology business. We're headquartered out of Singapore. We were founded in 2007, so about 16 years ago. I took over from the founders about seven years ago. And we operate marketplaces -- property marketplaces, similar to Zillow, in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, so exclusively in Southeast Asia where we serve about a little over 40 million visitors every month.



We serve over 30,000 property agents. And in addition to that, we also sell software and data, so similar to CoreLogic, I guess. And essentially, our vision there is to become the data layer for real estate in Southeast Asia. And finally, we run a