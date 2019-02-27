Q4 2018 PGT Innovations Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the PGT Innovations Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the conference over to Brad West. Please go ahead.



Bradley R. West - PGT Innovations, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Good morning, and welcome to the PGT Innovations Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. And good morning and thank you for joining us on our call today. This morning, we are pleased to provide our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results, as well as an outlook for 2019. In addition to the news release, we have provided a slide presentation to accompany today's discussion. This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investors page on our website at pgtinnovation.com along with the supporting slides.



Before we begin, please direct your attention to the disclosure statements on Slide 2 of the presentation, as well as