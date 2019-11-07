Q3 2019 PGT Innovations Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the PGT Innovations Inc Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Sherri Baker. Please go ahead.



Sherri Baker - PGT Innovations, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on the call today. On the Investors section of the company's website, you will find the earnings press release with our third quarter 2019 results, as well as the slide presentation we have posted to accompany today's discussion. This webcast is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company's website.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, please direct your attention to the disclosure statement on Slide 2 of the presentation, as well as the disclaimers included in the press release related to forward-looking statements.



Today's remarks contain forward-looking statements, including statements about our updated 2019 guidance that may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors