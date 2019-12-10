Dec 10, 2019 / NTS GMT

Sherri Baker - PGT Innovations, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call this morning to discuss our agreement to acquire NewSouth Window Solutions. On the Investors section of our website, you will find the press release announcement and the slide presentation we have posted to accompany today's discussion. The webcast will be available for replay on the PGT Innovations' website.



Before we begin, please direct your attention to the disclosure statement on Slide 2 of the presentation as well as the disclaimers included in the press release related to forward-looking statements. Today's remarks contain forward-looking statements that may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. This disclaimer is a brief summary of the company's statutory forward-looking statements disclaimer, which includes references to risk factors included in the company's filings with the SEC.



Today, I am joined by PGT Innovations' CEO and President, Jeff Jackson. Our format today will be different from the