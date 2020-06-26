Jun 26, 2020 / 05:35PM GMT

Hunter Muller - HMG Strategy, LLC - CEO and President



Next up, our panel on top technology innovators. Welcome, Dr. Daniel Durand. Daniel, welcome to the program.



Daniel, you're the Chief Innovation Officer of LifeBridge Health. Tell us -- give us an update. What are you seeing relative to the pandemic? And what's the way ahead, the road ahead?



Questions and Answers:

- LifeBridge Health, Inc. - VP & Chief Innovation OfficerYes, there's a pretty broad runway in those questions. So when it comes to the pandemic, you'd have to really think about which geography you're talking about. Certainly, here in the United States, we had things under fairly good control about this time last week or so it seemed. Then we've had quite a resurgence, and it is differential by geography. Where I currently sit in Maryland, things are going fairly well, but that's not the case in all places.I think that just kind of reminds us of what this is likely to continue to feel like. We noticed all of the technological trends associated with