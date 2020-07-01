Jul 01, 2020 / 05:35PM GMT
Hunter Muller - HMG Strategy, LLC - CEO and President
Okay. Next up, reimagining the business and the future of work, our signature panel here in this new post-pandemic idea, in fact, it's not a new idea. We've been working on the leading, reinventing, reimagining the customer journey now for about 3 years adding in there disruption and now throw in a pandemic, we really have a different world, a whole different environment, right that we're in, all navigating -- looking to facilitate and enable need innovation. So first off, Marianne Bachynski. Marianne, welcome to the program. Good to see you.
Marianne Bachynski - AIG - CIO, Investments
Thanks. How are you?
Hunter Muller - HMG Strategy, LLC - CEO and President
It's been a while.
Marianne Bachynski - AIG - CIO, Investments
I know.
Hunter Muller - HMG Strategy, LLC - CEO and President
New role for CIO at AIG, congrats.
Marianne Bachynski - AIG - CIO,
