Sep 15, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
Kanghui Ong - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
Hi, everybody, and welcome to the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on our second day. I'm Jeriel Ong, the IT Hardware analyst here at Deutsche Bank. And with me, we have a few executives from Pure Storage, CEO, Charlie Giancarlo; and CFO, Kevan Krysler.
Before we jump in, the format is a fireside chat. But before we jump into the questions, I'd like to give Pure Storage, a couple of minutes here to start off and describe their company and open this up before we jump in. All right. Go ahead, guys.
Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Well, thank you, Jeriel. Very pleased to meet you all. I'm here with my CFO, Kevan Krysler, and I'm very pleased to be presenting to you. So for those of you that perhaps are not as familiar with Pure Storage, I'd like to give you, hopefully, a brief update on our -- how we got started and what we represent and where we're going.
So Pure Storage was started just over -- or just about 11 years ago. We were the company
Pure Storage Inc at Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference Transcript
Sep 15, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...