Dec 02, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD of IT Hardware & Networking Equipment and Senior Analyst



Great. Thank you, everybody, for joining us this morning or afternoon, depending on where you're at. I'm Aaron Rakers. I'm the senior analyst here covering the IT hardware and semiconductor spaces for Wells Fargo. Pleased to have with us Charles Giancarlo, the CEO of Pure Storage; as well as Kevan Krysler, the CFO.



Before we kick off, Charles, I think you wanted to just make a few quick comments, and then we'll jump right into questions.



Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Yes. Thank you very much.



Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD of IT Hardware & Networking Equipment and Senior Analyst



Thank you for joining us.



Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



My pleasure to be here, Aaron. Thank you for having us. It's a great pleasure